Vernon Army Cadets 50/50 draw results for Sept. 5, 2018

The second draw for the ongoing Vernon Army Cadets 50/50 fundraiser was held on Sept. 5.

The winning ticket was a RED ticket number 9594709.

Contact Sylvia Maric, Europe Fundraise Chair for the 1705 BC Dragoons (Vernon) at sylvia.maric@shaw.ca.

