Vernon Army Cadets 50/50 fundraiser draw results

The October draw for the ongoing Vernon Army Cadets 50/50 fundraiser was held on Oct. 5.

MWO Park, one of the most senior cadets at Langley’s 2277 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, was awarded the Commanding Officer’s Certificate of Appreciation for his hard work and dedication while working as an instructor at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre over the summer. Submitted photo.

The winning ticket was ticket number 6842777.

Contact Sylvia Maric, Europe Fundraise Chair for the 1705 BC Dragoons (Vernon) at sylvia.maric@shaw.ca.

