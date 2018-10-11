Vernon Army Cadets 50/50 fundraiser draw results

The October draw for the ongoing Vernon Army Cadets 50/50 fundraiser was held on Oct. 5.
The winning ticket was ticket number 6842777.
Contact Sylvia Maric, Europe Fundraise Chair for the 1705 BC Dragoons (Vernon) at sylvia.maric@shaw.ca.
The October draw for the ongoing Vernon Army Cadets 50/50 fundraiser was held on Oct. 5.
The October draw for the ongoing Vernon Army Cadets 50/50 fundraiser was held on Oct. 5.
The winning ticket was ticket number 6842777.
Contact Sylvia Maric, Europe Fundraise Chair for the 1705 BC Dragoons (Vernon) at sylvia.maric@shaw.ca.
Event kicks off at 5 p.m. in Village Green Hotel parking lot
Graphic designer Kristina Benson combines her two passions: yoga and art.
Home on Louie’s Lane destroyed in Wednesday night fire, along with shop; neighbouring home damaged
Event goes tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at Schubert Centre
Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa
The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump
Educational games designed to help engage learners with the language
Abundance in weekend test fishery in Strait of Georgia much lower than expected
Learn about wood stove exchange rebates in Coldstream and Lumby
Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena
Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples
Home on Louie’s Lane destroyed in Wednesday night fire, along with shop; neighbouring home damaged
Afternoon event at Vernon’s Polson Park remembers lives lost to homelessness
Meet and greet for municipal election candidates in Coldstream goes Saturday at 4 p.m.
Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt
Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved
City directs staff to come up with action plan, including public hearing dates
Event goes tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at Schubert Centre