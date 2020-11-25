Vernon art gallery gets a boost for Giving Tuesday

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is looking to the community to support its programming, which VantageOne Credit Union is matching for Giving Tuesday. (VPAG image)

The first of December doesn’t just mark the start of the treat-filled advent calendars, it is the opening day of the giving season.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement following Black Friday, which kicks off the shopping season.

But of course, the pandemic is posing some challenges for local groups needing support. So like almost everything else, giving is going online virtually everywhere.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is thrilled that VantageOne Credit Union is going to match this year’s Giving Tuesday donations to the local creative hub. With a matching limit of $2,500, VantageOne will be matching 50 per cent of any donation under $100 and 100 per cent of any donation equal to or greater than $100.

“The VPAG exists to exhibit and allow people to experience, explore and learn about contemporary art,” executive director Dauna Kennedy Grant said.

This year’s Giving Tuesday will be a pivotal opportunity for the gallery to raise funds for their art education programs, Regional Reach program and acquisition fund. Art education programs such as Family Saturdays and Mini Artists are unique learning opportunities that support the VPAG’s mission of connecting the community with the possibilities enabled by the visual arts. The VPAG’s brand-new Regional Reach program is a travelling art education kit which will provide schools in the outlying areas of Greater Vernon with the opportunity to pursue art education.

“This Giving Tuesday, let’s empower our community with creative possibility,” Kennedy Grant said.

Visit vernonpublicartgallery.com/giving-tuesday to donate.

Giving Tuesday is coming up on December 1, 2020.

