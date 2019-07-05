This is Jessica Morgan’s sixth time riding in the annual Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer. (Photo contibuted)

Vernon athletes ride to conquer cancer

Three local fundraisers have been organized in support of the team’s fundraising efforts

Vernon local Jess Morgan will be riding to conquer cancer for the sixth time next month.

When Morgan first participated 2012, she said she just wanted to stay active and healthy. But in 2017, she was confronted with a more personal reason to ride when her father was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

This year, Morgan is not alone. She has rallied together a team of local athletes to join her in her efforts for the 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer taking place Aug. 24-25.

The team, dubbed Deez Nuts, named after a local mountain biking trail at Ellison, includes Edward Callender, Aaron Ginsberg, Linda McGrew, Julie Melanson, and Jenny Smith.

“We are all mountain bikers turning to spandex with the same goal in mind – ride to conquer cancer,” said Morgan. “Last year’s event route was modified as the route went through a heavy smoke area in Agassiz and we didn’t make it to Hope so hopefully this year we will make it.”

In an effort to raise their group goal of $15,000, the team has set up a number of Vernon fundraisers. The first takes place Tuesday, July 9 at Triumph Coffee in Vernon, located at 3401 30th Ave. Throughout Tuesday, 15 per cent of profits will be donated to the team.

The second event will take place at Ratio Coffee & Pastry, located at 3101 29th St., on Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. for a Waffles and Mimosa’s Brunch. This will include a silent auction and live music. Tickets are $35 and the team is still looking for people to donate silent auction items.

Their last fundraiser will take place Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Little Plum Children’s Boutique in Vernon, located at 3014 30th Avenue. The team will garner 50 per cent of consignment and EiraBear Creations sales throughout the day. Little Plum owner Linda has also offered to match consignors’ in-store credits dollar-for-dollar when they donate to her fundraising amount.

As of Friday, July 5, the team has raised nearly $4,500, 29 per cent, of their $15,000 goal.

