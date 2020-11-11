Former Vernon care aide Christine Thelker has documented her journey of living with dementia in the pages of her book For This I Am Grateful: Living With Dementia. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Former Vernon care aide Christine Thelker has documented her journey of living with dementia in the pages of her book For This I Am Grateful: Living With Dementia. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon author documents dementia journey

Christine Thelker’s book, For This I Am Grateful: Living With Dementia, has online launch Thursday

She drives a lot (though she tells people where she’s going). She walks daily, lives independently. She cooks (on good days). She blogs, putting her journey into words that have turned her into an author.

For someone living with dementia, former care aide Christine Thelker of Vernon is loving life.

Thelker, 61, has documented a four-year journey since her diagnosis in 2015 to July 4, 2019, in the pages of For This I Am Grateful: Living With Dementia, which has an online launch Thursday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m.

“The book started out as a way to help myself and my doctors understand what was happening to me,” said Thelker. “Then it became about helping other people because the world has such a skewed idea bout what dementia looks like.”

Flashback to 2013. Thelker was working as a care aide in, of all places, a dementia unit in Vernon. On this particular day, Thelker had been having a good day at work. She had just finished serving dinner and was walking across the floor when all of a sudden she lost her balance and everything went blurry.

A colleague asked her if she was OK and Thelker said she thought so, she didn’t know what that was that made her lose her balance.

She carried on into a resident’s room to start care when Thelker knew she didn’t feel right. She called for one of her co-workers to come to the room and she leaned against a wall.

Next thing she remembers, said Thelker, was waking up in Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

She was later transferred to Kelowna General Hospital to follow up with a neurologist.

Thelker said it took a year-and-a-half to reach the proper diagnosis of vascular dementia, the second most prominent of 150 types of the illness behind only Alzheimer’s Disease.

Writing, she said, was cathartic, a way to understand what was happening to her.

“When I started the blog, I started hearing from people all over the globe,” said Thelker. “I always had the idea to do the book one day, but I never knew for sure, and still don’t know from day to day where my illness is going to take me.”

Reaction to her book has been phenomenal.

She’s had people from Canada, the U.S., Japan, Singapore, Australia and England tell Thelker her book saved their life, given them hope. It’s helped understand what a parent went through and wish the book had been available sooner.

Lots of academics and clinicians have expressed interest in the book because, said Thelker, “they need to understand dementia from the inside-out, not outside-in.”

“My purpose has always been if I have to have this illness it couldn’t be for nothing,” she said. “My goal has always been to help others.”

She’s done that, having been a care aide her entire professional life.

No longer a care aide, Thelker was working part-time at a Vernon business before COVID hit. She works with several research groups and is the only Canadian on the board that she said saved her life, Dementia Alliance International. Thelker has spoken about living with the disease at the Alzheimer’s Disease International World Conference in Chicago, and at the United Nations in New York.

The title of her book, she said, came about because dementia has this stigma of darkness and, really, death.

“There are so many of us living well with it,” said Thelker. “My life is not what it was before my diagnosis. But my life is full. I have been given opportunities I would never have had if not for my illness.

“Life,” she said with a laugh, “is good. I’m happy. I’m busy.”

A link to the online launch of her book via Zoom is available on Thelker’s Facebook page, facebook.com/christine.thelker.

READ MORE: 6 myths people still believe about dementia


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

authorBooksillness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream students pay tribute to veterans, retired teacher in video

Just Posted

Grade 7 students from George Elliot painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11th Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony. (Maddy Dungate photo)
Lake Country students honour elders for Remembrance Day

Poppies painted on rocks adorn memorial wall

Former Vernon care aide Christine Thelker has docmented her journey of living with dementia in the pages of her book For This I Am Grateful: Living With Dementia. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon author documents dementia journey

Christine Thelker’s book, For This I Am Grateful: Living With Dementia, has online launch Thursday

Kidston Elementary School students have created a video, thanks to the help of teacher Melissa Jacobs, singing the Bill Withers classic song Lean On Me as a salute to veterans for Remembrance Day and to a retired kindergarten teacher from the school. (Inspire Kindness Productions photo)
Coldstream students pay tribute to veterans, retired teacher in video

Lean On Me honours sacrifices of Canadian soldiers and the work at the school of Margot MacDougall

Thomas Allan, Second World War. Ruth Edelman Andrews, Second World War Tom Andrews, Second World War Edward Henry Bazell, Second World War Raymond William Bazell, Second World War William Edward Bazell, Second World War Andrew Black, Second World War Ken Brown, Second World War Randell Smith Crocker, Second World War Peter Foodikoff, Second World War Leo Headington, Second World War Walter Higgins, Second World War Art Jakeman, Second World War Herb Johnson, Second World War Albert Hugh MacBride George F. Nuyens Staff Sargeant R.C.A.S.C 1942 - 1946 E.C. Ted Nuyens R.C.A.S.C. First World War The ATkins Brothers, Peter and Ernie, served in the army KRRC 2 Batt - RFN Palistine M.E.L.F. 1946 and the Navy 1944 in Japan, respectively. Sargent George Atkins served as a flight engineer RAF. He was killed April 18, 1944. Albert E. Berry, Canadian Expeditionary Force in the First World War Lawrence Berston, Second World War. William (Bill) Warner served in the Second World War. Military service: 1942-45. (Alison Warner - Contributed) Ivan Copper served with the Royal Canadian Navy in the Second World War. (Brian Copper - Contributed) H.E. (Frank) Dubois RCAF Second World War H.G. (Henry) Dubois Army First and Second World War Samuel ‘Cecil’ Frederick Ebert 1939-45 Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers England, Holland and Belgium Albert Finch, Second World War Gus Gauvin Second World War Merchant navy Based out of Halifax at the time Private Geoffrey Standen served in the Second World War in the British Army in Italy-Greece. Joe Goldenthal, Second World War. Private William ‘Bill’ Haines,Westminster Regiment, Driver/Mechanic 1941-46. Served in the UK, central Mediterranian, continental Europe. Bill Knox, Second World War Clarence Knox, First World War William Langhorn of the Seaforth Highlanders. (Scott Gentes - Contributed) Ronald Learmont, Royal Airforce Second World War Johnny MacKenzie served in Canada 1943-44 and the UK (RAF) stationed in Dunsfold April-December 1944. F/L Joseph Monteyne, DFC, Navigator, 425 Squadron, RCAF, 1942-56, Bomber Command, England George Hiram Moore, infantry soldier in the Canadian Army 1942-45 in the Second World War, frontlines in Europe, directly involved with the Italian Camapign. Member of the Cape Breton Islanders regiment. Patrick Ronald ‘Irish’ Balfour of the Royal Canadian Engineers in the Korean War. (Terry Balfour - Contributed) Corporal Kevin Francis Patterson Member of the Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers 1972 - 1986 Served United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in the Cyprus (1975; 1978) and Egypt (1976). Corporal James Alvin Sayese served with the Regina Rifle Regiment in the Second World War. He was killed in action in France at age 19. Melvin Schappert, Second World War Stan Collison served in the Royal Canadian Navy in the Second World War. (Cheryl Doyle - Contributed) C.R. ‘Smokey’ Trumbley, Second World War Pte. Albin L. Valair (born in Vernon 1925), Lincoln and Willand Regt. Second World War 1943-45. Pte. Belford M. Valair (1919-2006), 10th Field Sqn. RCE, Second World War 1940-45. April Walter served in Bosnia 1999-2000 Harold Ward, FLO 1941-46 Royal Canadian Air Force India & Burma Harry Waselowich (1922-2007) served with the Regina Rifle Regiment in England and Holland. Lt. Robert ‘Bob’ Woolman was part of the initail assault force on Juno Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944, landing as part of the ‘B’ Company. Rosemary Ellen Johnson (Bazell) Second World War Geoffrey Standen Edwin Stark, Second World War F/Sgt. John Lawrence Stordy enlisted 1941-07-17. Killed in action 1943-04-27 John Wood, Second World War Ivan Copper served with the Royal Canadian Navy in the Second World War. (Brian Copper - Contributed)
PHOTOS: Vernon remembers those who served

Check out the many brave faces from our community

The Vaults is bringing its luxurious storage concept to Vernon’s 45th Avenue come spring 2021. (The Vaults)
The Vaults unlocks luxury storage solutions in Vernon

Calgary-based company brings secured storage and Commerce development for business, toy collectors

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

One of two hands that stand outside the Krazy Emporium, the other having been stolen on Nov. 11. (Submitted)
Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of their’s was stolen

The hand statues have stood outside the hemp store for close to 20 years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

“Hotel Brothers” follows Kelowna brothers Lucas and Travis Boychuk as they build a surf resort in Central America. (Lucas Boychuk)
Okanagan brothers’ documentary picked up by film festivals

Lucas and Travis Boychuk’s film follows their journey building their dream resort

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
In photos: Kelowna commemorates Remembrance Day

Ceremonies may have been cancelled, but residents are encouraged to remember at home

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School

The school has seven cases

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP investigating second city hall tagging incident

The Kelowna city hall was hit with graffiti for the second time

City staff were once again cleaning the city hall after another vandalism incident. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna city hall hit with more graffiti

This time, the messages urged residents to remember the fallen

(Mixed Up Productions)
Okanagan-raised artist normalizes being “other” in new film

“Mixed Up” debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Most Read