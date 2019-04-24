Vernon author shorlisted in B.C. historical writing competition

The BC Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing will be awarded together with $2,500 to the author whose book makes the most significant contribution to the historical literature of British Columbia.

The British Columbia Historical Federation is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Annual Historical Writing Competition.

The award celebrates books that make significant contributions to the historical literature of British Columbia. Vernon author, Ken Mather, has been shortlisted for the British Columbia Historical Federation Historical Writing Competition for his book Trail North: The Okanagan Trail of 1858-68 and its Origins in British Columbia and Washington, Heritage House Publishing (Vernon)

Finalists include:

The BC Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing will be awarded together with $2,500 to the author whose book makes the most significant contribution to the historical literature of British Columbia. The 2nd place winner will receive $1,500 and 3rd place, $500. A book will also be awarded the Community History Award and $500. Certificates of Honourable Mention may be awarded to other books as recommended by the judges.

The winners will be announced at the British Columbia Historical Federation Conference Book Awards Gala on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 7:00 pm at the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay. Tickets can be purchased at: www.bchistory.ca/conference/registration/.

