The cover of Destanne Norris’s book, Leah’s Gift, features one of her paintings from 1985, 10 years before the death of her young daughter, Leah. Norris will hold a book signing at Gallery Vertigo in Vernon on Oct. 2 and at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Nov. 14. (Contributed)

Vernon author’s book describes how child’s death transforms mother’s life

Destanne Norris to hold book signings in Vernon and Salmon Arm

A book from a Vernon author that revolves around the death of a child is also a celebration of love, of life and its mysteries.

Destanne Norris, who once lived in Salmon Arm, has completed a book 25 years after her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Leah, drowned in the Maligne River near Jasper.

Leah’s Gift: A Story about Reframing Loss, focuses on how such a loss can transform life.

“This is a story that has been growing inside of me for many years and I’m so happy to finally share it with the world. The experience of losing my daughter utterly transformed my life and I hope that in sharing my story I can touch the hearts of others a million times over,” Norris said.

Norris is an established artist whose work is both exhibited and collected. After Leah’s death, she discovered signposts along her life’s path. Fully eight years before Leah was born, Norris, then an undergraduate, had painted a child in the water, a painting which is now on the cover of the book.

At that time she had no idea why, at age 25, she was interested in painting a baby. It remained a mystery until 10 years later when Leah died.

“I was connecting all these dots – things that I said, I did, I wrote, even before she was born. They were like these little signposts…”

Read more: Secwepemc Landmark to be located by entrance to Salmon Arm wharf

Read more: Adams Lake band celebrates long-awaited and much-needed housing

Hours before Leah died, Norris walked through the door with groceries and Leah came down the hallway to see her.

“She looked at me with this look – she had this really weird look in her eyes,” Norris recounts, describing it as a look that chilled her. She asked the nanny if Leah had just woken up and they said no.

“It was so starry-eyed, the clearest, lightest look, other-worldly. It was light,” she said.

Norris said her ex-husband saw the same look about 10 minutes before Leah died.

There is a mysterious dance between past and present, she says, and our earthly existence is shrouded in mystery that is ultimately not ours to know.

But we can live fullest in the moment in faith, in hope and in love, she suggests.

“Life is to be lived. We don’t need to die with our loved ones, we can live the fulfilling, loving life without them.”

Norris did not want her book to come across as a book on grieving, but a way to reframe the challenging questions people may be living with, leading them to positive changes.

“I would love for the reader to feel moved to trust what they know to be true for themselves and to take action in their lives.”

Destanne Norris will be at Gallery Vertigo in Vernon on Friday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov 14, Norris will be at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon ArmVernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Life is an adventure for Armstrong resident

Just Posted

Vernon author’s book describes how child’s death transforms mother’s life

Destanne Norris to hold book signings in Vernon and Salmon Arm

Vernon Mounties probe white supremacy propaganda

Slips leading people to websites boasting extreme ideology were strewn about local school yards Sept. 30

Sports back at play in Vernon schools

Gymnasiums opened up within the district for school-organized sports only

Outbreak at Vernon care facility not COVID-19

Scenario C respiratory illness outbreak declared Sept. 25 by Interior Health

Crash limits Highway 6 traffic near Lumby

Another crash reported by DriveBC following morning logging truck rollover

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Out of the shadows: Illuminating Revelstoke’s overdose crisis

The city has one of the highest illicit drug death rates per capita in B.C.

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mitchell’s Musings: Predictions, politics and pandemics

Columnist Glenn Mitchell offers some random thoughts on current affairs

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Most Read