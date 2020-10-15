Vernon backpack program gets financial boost

Kalamalka Starfish Society receives donation from Ron Harper Wealth Management Group for fruit

Vernon-based Ron Harper Wealth Management Group (top left) presented a cheque to Kalamalka Starfish Society president Krista Blankley (top right) that will cover the cost of fruit for each child's backpack through 2022. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Kalamalka Starfish Society received a financial boost from Vernon’s Ron Harper Wealth Management Group with RBC Dominion Securities.

The group presented society president Krista Blankley with a cheque that will meet one of the Starfish program’s needs until 2022, covering the cost for fruit the children receive each week in their backpacks.

Approximately one in five children in B.C. live in poverty and often go more than a full day without eating a healthy meal. Each week, approximately 15 local volunteers pack 78 bags with food and deliver to 11 different schools in Greater Vernon.

The Starfish packs provide enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, fresh fruit and snacks for every weekend of the school year. The Starfish Pack Program in Vernon is working to improve the local food poverty statistic, one child at a time.

RBC Dominion Securities, a regular sponsor of the program, also made another donation this year from the RBC Foundation.

If you are interested in donating to or volunteering with the program, please contact Krista Blankley. You can also visit www.starfishpack.com/vernon/.

