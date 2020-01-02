Tawnya Cameron and Josh Winquist (middle) were among dozens who braved the Polar Bear Dip at Wood Lake Jan. 1, 2020. (Lindsay Winquist photo)

Vernon bears brave frigid Oyama waters

Polar Bear Swim attracts a crowd of ‘crazies’

People call them crazy.

You know the ones — the brave souls who decide to literally start fresh on New Year’s Day by jumping into the icy lake waters.

Vernon friends Tawnya Cameron and Josh Winquist were just a couple of those crazy people who turned out for the annual Oyama Polar Bear Dip in Wood Lake on Jan. 1.

“There were about 100 people on the beach but only half went in I think,” Cameron said. “I was too busy thinking about the cold water to really look.”

It was a spontaneous decision for Cameron when she woke up on New Year’s Day, with a little convincing from Winquist.

“I loved it! It was my first polar dip,” she said. “No regrets. The water was freezing, but it’s a quick run in, dip and dash out before everything starts to seize up!”

So fun in fact, that she’s dedicated to returning next year, with more crazy, er, brave souls.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll have more people with us… judging by some of the responses to my post on Facebook.”

For Winquist, the dip has become an annual tradition.

“It’s a great way to start the new year. I think there were more people at this years’ event as well. It looked like there were people of all ages and a lot of families too, which is nice to see.”

And the conditions were milder for 2020 than they were in 2019.

“It was cold, but not as cold as last year,” Winquist said.

The pair travelled to Oyama as Vernon doesn’t typically have a Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1. Instead, an annual Polar Bear Swim takes place during Vernon Winter Carnival on Feb. 15 at Paddlewheel Park.

READ MORE: Over 350 people make the plunge at this year’s Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna

READ MORE: Igloo for sale in Enderby

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Kelowna residents make New Years resolutions

Just Posted

WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Power restored to 95% of impacted customers, CEO said in video update near Lumby

Vernon bears brave frigid Oyama waters

Polar Bear Swim attracts a crowd of ‘crazies’

Igloo for sale in Enderby

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Owner of Vernon’s first board game café a lifelong gamer

The Boarding House Café opened doors on 31st Avenue on Dec. 23

Vernon Optometry bringing 2020 into focus with green technology

Clinic installed 100 solar panels in fall 2019; will soon be fully carbon neutral

Kelowna residents make New Years resolutions

Some want to keep it simple, others dream big

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Summerland municipal website hacked

Utilities payment page was defaced Dec. 29

Most expensive property in Okanagn is a $10.3 M home in Kelowna

Single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value $629,000, a slight drop from 2018

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

PHOTOS: Emcon Services hard at work on the highways

Photos from avalanche control work west of Revelstoke

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Most Read