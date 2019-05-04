Art on the rail trail, Vernon Bike Fest. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon Bike Fest continues

Among the events was Saturday’s Rail Trail Art Ride which took place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bike Fest takes place all weekend in Vernon. Among the events was Saturday’s Rail Trail Art Ride.

Bikers made their way from Rail Trail Cafe to the trail and made their way to the trail, passing various artists — singers, sewers, painters, you name it.

The annual Bike Fest ends tomorrow with Bike Demo Day. Three local bike shops will be collaborating to bring all of their major brands for a bike demo extravaganza. For those riders who are unfamiliar with the Ellison Provincial Park trail network, Happy Trails MTB Skills Development will be leading free guided tours throughout the day.

Asia Jackson, artist who owns Riley + Autumn Threads in Vernon was among the artists seen on the rail trail Saturday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Norm Compton was one of the artists playing music on the rail trail Saturday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

