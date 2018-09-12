Vernon brothers prove success at Rocky Mountain Cadet camp

"The brothers are valuable band members who rarely miss practice or events and we hope with their fine example it will attract more young people to our family-oriented band."

Owen and Andrew Cusveller of Vernon spent most of their summer at the Rocky Mountain Cadet camp on the Alberta side of the Rocky Mountains.

Along with regular cadet training, they were in the “Honour Band” working on piping and drumming for many hours of the day. The brothers are members of the local North Okanagan Pipes & Drums.

“After only 3 years of learning the bagpipes, Owen is one of our band’s top pipers,” said Pipe Major Don MacLeod, this year’s camp instructor.

MacLeod said that even after such a short time playing, the 17-year-old was well prepared.

“Owen has been an extremely good student working very hard to become the piper that he is,” he said. “The pipe band was honoured to be able to play for the Cadets last Spring where Owen received the award for ‘Top Cadet.’”

His younger brother Andrew, 15 is also a valued member of the North Okanagan band as he is the heartbeat of the band. He plays the bass drum for the band but due to a large number of bass drummers at the camp he played tenor drum this year.

“The brothers are valuable band members who rarely miss practice or events and we hope with their fine example it will attract more young people to our family-oriented band,” said MacLeod.

For anyone interested in joining the band, learning to play an instrument or just looking to listen, call MacLeod at 250-260-1001.

