KingFisher Boats brand director Kaitlyn Van De Cappelle, from left, HR and administration director Sarah Gregory present A&W representatives Patti and Neil Farmer, C.O.O. McMurray Group and vice-president of operations, with a $500 donation to the MS Society of Canada as part of the restaurant’s Buy a Burger, Beat MS fundraiser. (Contributed)

Vernon business gives A&W’s MS fundraiser a boost

KingFisher donates $500 to Buy a Burger, Beat MS campaign last month

Summer and burgers go hand-in-hand and A&W uses that to its advantage for a good cause with its Buy a Burger, Beat MS fundraiser.

The burger chain donated $2 for every Teen Burger sold Thursday, Aug. 20, to support Canadians living with multiple sclerosis, but one Vernon business wanted to give the campaign an extra boost.

KingFisher Boats donated $500 to the MS Society of Canada through the restaurant’s campaign efforts.

Even though the 20th has come and gone, there are still ways to contribute: donations are still being accepted online through the A&W Canada website and through the mobile app, customers can round up their bill at the till, or hungry patrons can purchase a Burgers to Beat MS e-gift card and A&W will match the amount with a donation.

So far, the restaurants across Canada have raised $1.3 million for the cause, according to the website.

