Vernon businesses wheel out van giveaway

2nd annual Vernon Van Giveway, sponsored by Swan Lake Motors and Kal Tire, on until Dec. 16

Vernon’s Swan Lake Motors and the Kal Tire store on Anderson Way have teamed up again to give away a refursbished vehicle to a needy individual or family in the second annual Vernon Van Giveaway contest, on now until Dec. 16. (Contributed)

Somebody in Vernon will receive a special four-wheeled gift for Christmas.

Vernon businesses Kal Tire and Swan Lake Motors are hosting the second annual Vernon Van Giveaway over the holiday season, with the intention to help an individual or a family in need of safe transportation.

This year’s recipient will receive a fully restored Pontiac Montana van, outfitted with new tires from Kal Tire, six months worth of vehicle insurance from CapriCMW Insurance Services, hundreds of dollars in fuel gift cards and a swag basket.

“Hundreds of nominations were received in 2021 and this year, the sponsors are hoping for an even greater number of nominations from the Vernon community,” said Kal Tire Anderson Way store manager Justin Myhre.

Nominations are being accepted via email to vernonchristmascar@gmail.com between now and Dec. 16. The winner will be announced Dec. 17.

For those who wish to nominate a family or individual, tell Kal Tire and Swan Lake Motors in 400 words or less how this gift could make a positive impact in their lives.

READ MORE: Vernon mother surprised with refurbished van

READ MORE: Guess that sign: Okanagan Rail Trail marker overgrown

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Auto Repair and MaintenanceCharity and DonationsCommunityEventsVernon