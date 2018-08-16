Vernon cadet camp museum hosts fundraiser

Event goes Saturday at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp

Military history and food and beverages add up to a fun evening.

The sixth annual Vernon Cadet Camp Museum fundraiser goes Saturday. The event raises awareness and funds for the museum.

“This is a fun evening and an opportunity to visit with staff and supporters of the Vernon Cadet Training Centre and the museum,” said event spokesperson Lawrna Myers. “The military mess (bar and lounge) is a rather different atmosphere than a bar or club off-base, with many historical photos.”

The museum will be open for visits throughout the afternoon Saturday, up to 5 p.m. A barbecue dinner will be held in the combined mess starting at 5:15 p.m.

The silent auction opens at 6;30 p.m., followed by a live auction at 8 p.m.

The mess closes at 11 p.m.

Many items will be up for auction from wine baskets to books to a handmade rowboat and much more.

Parking at the training centre is on the west side of Highway 97, and you access the camp through the tunnel.

Tickets are $25 per person, which includes steak dinner and a drink.

Tickets are available at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, 3009-32nd Avenue.

Previous story
‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

Just Posted

Kamloops volunteers say needle buyback program working

Make presentation to Vernon council; claim to have collected 7,000 needles at $.05 per sharp

Armstrong ready to Cram the Cruiser

Music in Armstrong’s Memorial Park Aug. 24 to benefit local food bank

Wildfires converge near Mabel Lake in Lumby

Area restrictions expanded in Lumby and Cherryville

Kin Beach cleanup extends to OKIB land

City of Vernon taking over cleaning Sandy Beach

Vernon group hopes to form RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Committee struck to begin petition campaign

VIDEO: Your best smoke visuals

Our readers sent us their favourite photos of the smoke in the Okanagan region this week

Vernon’s Woodliffe off to Wisconsin

Weyburn Red Wing centre earns NCAA scholarship

Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.

Snowy Mountain fire now held

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size

Shamrocks post split at Westerns

Senior C lacrosse championships

Tigers deal out awards

McIntosh marvellous minding net for MVP

Woman in custody after topless crane climb near Toronto waterfront

Toronto police have apprehend a woman who climbed crane cab near waterfront

A glimpse behind the fire lines

A Keremeos volunteer firefighter talks about what it was like to patrol the Snowy Mountain fire

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

Ontario has seen more than 1,000 forest fires so far this year, compared to 561 in all of 2017.

Most Read

  • Vernon cadet camp museum hosts fundraiser

    Event goes Saturday at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp