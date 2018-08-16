Vernon cadet camp museum hosts fundraiser

Event goes Saturday at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp

Military history and food and beverages add up to a fun evening.

The sixth annual Vernon Cadet Camp Museum fundraiser goes Saturday. The event raises awareness and funds for the museum.

“This is a fun evening and an opportunity to visit with staff and supporters of the Vernon Cadet Training Centre and the museum,” said event spokesperson Lawrna Myers. “The military mess (bar and lounge) is a rather different atmosphere than a bar or club off-base, with many historical photos.”

The museum will be open for visits throughout the afternoon Saturday, up to 5 p.m. A barbecue dinner will be held in the combined mess starting at 5:15 p.m.

The silent auction opens at 6;30 p.m., followed by a live auction at 8 p.m.

The mess closes at 11 p.m.

Many items will be up for auction from wine baskets to books to a handmade rowboat and much more.

Parking at the training centre is on the west side of Highway 97, and you access the camp through the tunnel.

Tickets are $25 per person, which includes steak dinner and a drink.

Tickets are available at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, 3009-32nd Avenue.