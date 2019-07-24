The Vernon Cadets took up four afternoons of pickleball last week, courtesy of the Vernon Pickleball Association. (Photo: Anne Longley)

Vernon cadets try their hand at pickleball

Pickleball may be among the lesser understood racket sports - unless you’re asking the Vernon Cadets

The Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) teamed up with the Vernon Cadet Training Centre (VCTC) for the first time last week, working four afternoon pickleball lessons into the cadets’ Basic Fitness and Sports Course.

Approximately 120 cadets aged 12 to 18 took to the freshly minted courts at Marshall Field, where volunteer instructors taught them the basics

The VPA says it was “excited to showcase the sport to these younger players, exposing them to the game as it quickly grows in popularity.”

While it might not yet rival tennis or squash, pickleball is known to be “the fastest growing sport in North America,” according to the Association.

The Vernon Cadet Training Centre is host to more than 1,000 cadets from across western Canada for courses two, three and six weeks in length.

More information about playing pickleball in Vernon can be found at www.vernonpickleball.com. For information about the Vernon Cadet Training Centre, contact Melodie Fallah at 250-540-2378.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

