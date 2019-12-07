Kelli Rose leads The Compassionate Friends’ Worldwide Candle Lighting at Paddlewheel Park Hall Sunday, Dec. 8. At 6:15 p.m., candles are lit across the globe to remember children who have been lost. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon candle lighting to show compassion for lost children

The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting takes place Sunday, Dec. 8

A crowd is set to gather in Vernon to show compassion for lost children around the world.

The Compassionate Friends’ Worldwide Candle Lighting takes place this Sunday, Dec. 8, at Paddlewheel Park Hall. At 7 p.m. candles will lit across the globe in memoriam of all children who have been lost. In Vernon the candle lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m.

It’s the 23rd annual candle lighting, which allows grieving families to know that their children have not been forgotten and never will be.

“Anyone wishing to honour the memory of a lost child, grandchild, sibling or friend is invited,” said organizer Kelli Rose.

“This event surpasses all artificial, religious or cultural boundaries, allowing us to mourn as one the loss of our precious children.”

Doors open at Paddlewheel Hall at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Kelli Rose at 250-379-2465.

