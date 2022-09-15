Vernon car club rolls into hospice with donation

Sun Valley Cruisers raise $2,000 for society, member chips in another $1,000

Sun Valley Cruisers Car Club members (and their wheels) Wayne Klippert (from left), John Shomody, Don Leveille and Michael Mack present $2,000 to North Okanagan Hospice Society financial officer Jen Pace (second from left) and executive director Lisa Matthews (second from right). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Some classic cars rolled into Vernon’s North Okanagan Hospice Society with a special gift.

Members of the Sun Valley Cruisers Car Club recently donated $2,000 to Hospice House, while club member Michael Mack chipped in $1,000 of his own for $3,000 in donations.

“This is the fourth donation from the club,” said spokesperson Wayne Klippert, joined by fellow car club members Mack, John Shomody and Don Leveille for the presentation. Each member brought their own classic vehicle. Hospice executive director Lisa Matthews and financial officer Jen Pace happily accepted the donations.

The club raised the money from members donating their old car and truck batteries, along with old aluminum vehicle rims, brass, copper and scrap aluminum.

The Sun Valley Cruisers Car Club is in its 26th year of operation. They have 70 members.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Hospice Society seeks public input on 5-year framework

READ MORE: Shuswap family works to give neglected St. Bernard and 5 puppies new lease on life



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carsDonationVernon