Vernon car club show heads indoors

You might find a 1984 Dodge 600 convertible inside at the Village Green Shopping Centre Wednesday, Sept. 16, as the mall has approved the Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s request to display some members’ vehicles inside. The club holds an annual fundraising show at the centre’s north-end parking lot every Father’s Day, but the event was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

It’s never too late for Father’s Day.

Every year, the Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan Chapter holds a free fundraising car show at the Village Green Shopping Centre’s north-end parking lot for car enthusiasts and to kick off the car show season.

The club could not hold the event on Father’s Day in June due to COVID-19.

But, the centre has allowed the club to display some of its members’ cool, vintage rides inside the mall.

This will take place Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 10-5 p.m.

“We have been able to support local schools with tools and to promote the love of automotive history,” wrote the club on its Facebook page.

The club will be doing a membership drive that day and people are welcome to stop by, check out the vehicles, support the local businesses that are open inside and learn about the fun club members have with their cars.

READ MORE: Vernon car club gives back to local high schools

READ MORE: COVID-19 parks Vernon car show



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car Shows