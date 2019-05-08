Vernon car dealer treats on McHappy Day

Bannister GM Vernon buys lunches for two local organizations on McDonald’s McHappy Day event

Bannister GM Vernon general sales manager Brad Nakucyj, left, purchases Big Macs and Happy Meals from McDonald’s Chris Erickson on McHappy Day Wednesday. Bannister bought lunches for Venture Training and Vernon Women’s Transition House Society. (Bannister GM Vernon - photo)

A Vernon car dealership brought smiles to two local organizations on McHappy Day.

Bannister GM Vernon, with the help of Vernon McDonald’s franchiser Chris Erickson, employees and McDonald’s volunteers, purchased and delivered more than 70 Big Macs, Happy Meals, McCafé and chocolate milks for kids for Venture Training, the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society and all Bannister employees Wednesday.

For every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafé sold Wednesday, $1 will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities and other local children’s charities.

“The Ronald McDonald Houses are a fantastic charity that helped countless amounts of children and families, including some of our friends and close ones,” said Bannister GM general sales manager Brad Nakucyj.



