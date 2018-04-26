Miyaki Lindeboom (from left), Mitsuyo Kaneda, Pierre Richard and Yumiko Ushigome sport their Japanese attire during Haru Matsuri Saturday at the Vernon Japenese Cultural Society. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Vernon celebrates Japanese tradition

Check out photos from Saturday’s Haru Matsuri hosted by the Cultural Soceity

Japanese culture was on display in Vernon Saturday with the celebration of Haru Matsuri.

The spring festival showcased culture, craft, music, art and food.

Spring welcome

Hosted by the Vernon Japanese Cultural Society, the event saw many traditions unfold.

The community was invited to take in the tea ceremony demonstration, judo, karate, sushi making, Taiko drumming, koto playing and Japanese dancing, displays of dolls, kites and koinobori, traditional kids’ games and activities, origami, furoshiki and sumie painting, getting outfitted in kimonos, taste Daifuku and Dorayaki and more.

Mayu Peterman poses as a Sumo wrestler during Haru Matsuri Saturday at the Vernon Japanese Cultural Society. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

