Air balloon pilot Evan Erickson took to the skies Friday as part of the 28th annual Air Balloon Fiesta in Vernon. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Vernon celebrates the 28th annual Air Balloon Fiesta

Weather permitting, balloons will be flown throughout the weekend.

The 28th annual Air Balloon Fiesta kicked off Friday in Vernon.

Seven balloons took off on the north end of Vernon, across from the Home Depot, Friday morning and began heading towards Armstrong. This morning’s goal: maximum distance, which means the air balloon that gets the farthest distance from the take-off location within the hour, wins.

Among those who took to the skies Friday morning was air balloon pilot Evan Erickson, 27.

Erickson said he has been an admirer of air balloons his whole life so, after taking his first flight as a passenger five years ago, he decided to get his licence.

“I’ve been a pilot for three years but I started coming to this festival when I was a little kid, chasing balloons around with my parents,” he said.

Watch:

“It’s all weather dependent,” said Erickson. “We meet at 7:45 in the morning and check the weather together as pilots and make a decision. Lots of times you can’t go, so we’re kicking this off with a pretty great start because the weather cooperated this morning.”

Flights throughout the weekend are set to take place: Friday morning and afternoon, Saturday morning and afternoon and Sunday morning. Briefings, where pilots decide whether or not to fly, will take place at 7:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Because flights are weather dependent, the North Okanagan Air Balloon Society encourages people to follow them on Facebook to receive the most up-to-date information.

They also wanted to thank the businesses and people of Vernon who made the event possible.

“Without Lordco, City of Vernon Tourism, Electric Ninja, Donald Machine for their financial support and Superior Propane, Village Green Hotel and Okanagan Ballooning for their substantial Product support, Home Hardware and Banister Honda or their prize donations this year’s event would not have taken place,” North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society wrote in a press release. “As we are not funded by any government grants or by City of Vernon funding, except through the Tourism department, it is difficult to raise the funds necessary to host this event. If we do not secure definite commitments of funding and support in advance this could be the final flight of the balloons in Vernon.”

Other companies who supported the event with product and funds include: Brand Alliance, Nedco, Sunfire Systems, Skyeye-UAS, Great West Equipment, Hillview Golf, City Electric, Memphis Hair Group, Staples, World Health and Fitness, Blenz Coffee, The Healthy Spot, Andres Electronics, Voets Kaffee, Ladies World Health and Fitness, Beyond Belief, Karen Sochan (Avon), Kiki Gardens, Home Depot, Canadian Tire, Safeway and The Green Pub.

Related: Hot air balloon crashes near Vernon

Related: Skies clear in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

The 28th annual Air Balloon Fiesta. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

The 28th annual Air Balloon Fiesta. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

The 28th annual Air Balloon Fiesta. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Previous story
Queen Silver Star crowned in Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon police investigate home with weapons drawn

Short incident late Friday afternoon captured on video; police have since left scene

Suspect robs Armstrong liquor store

Male allegedly brandishes shotgun and makes off with undisclosed amount of cash Thursday night

Missing Armstrong man found dead

Brian Franklin, 41, had last been seen Jan. 3; his body was found Friday in undisclosed location

Community rallies after theft at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

North Okanagan residents re-stock bottle bins, emptied during overnight theft Thursday

UPDATE: Hot air balloon crashes near Vernon

No major injuries in Armstrong incident

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed until 10 p.m.

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Queen Silver Star crowned in Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival event crowns newest royalty

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

Most Read