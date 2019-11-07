Vernon chaplain launches new book on grief

Grace Wulff to release new title on Nov. 12

Grace Wulff is launching her new book, Encouragement for the Grieving Heart, Nov. 12, 2019, at Nadine’s Fine Art gallery on 31st Avenue.

Her latest title comes from her deeply impacting chaplaincy ministry at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and the local community.

Called to care for others and equip them to deal with the complexities of illness, loss and grief, Wulff digs deep into her own life experience, the loss she feels and the hope that she finds in the midst of it all.

Her motivation for this book is to provide a simple volume that can be an accessible companion to anyone journeying through grief.

She will launch her new book at Nadine’s Fine Art Gallery at 3101-31st Ave. at 7 p.m.

