Vernon Charity Shopping Night will support two North Okanagan families

The first annual Inspired Kindness Charity Shopping Night is sponsored by RichBuilt Homes, Envy Apparel and City Furniture, and takes place at the Vernon Lodge from 6 – 9 p.m. on April 19 Charity Shopping Night to raise money for two families nominated by our community. From left, Event sponsor, Colleen Clack, owner of Envy Apparel, sponsor, Ryan Nickoli, sales manager of City Furniture in Vernon and Melissa Jacobs, owner of Inspire Kindness Productions and organizer of the event. (Photo submitted)

When Melissa Jacobs unexpectedly became a widow three years ago at the age of 38, her world changed.

Left to raise two young children on her own, times were tough, but the Coldstream-based school teacher admits, they could have been a lot tougher had her community not rallied around her.

Since then, she said, her goal has been to offer others the same kindness and generosity the community offered her.

“I remember feeling like I didn’t want any help at first,” she said.

“But the community still got together and raised money for us and it actually ended up covering the cost of the funeral, so I felt a huge amount of gratitude to have the help in the end.”

Growing up in the North Okanagan, Jacobs said she noticed there always seemed to be someone in need of “some kind of help.”

Fortunately, she has observed that in Vernon, there always seem to be people willing lend a hand.

That kind of “unexpected kindness” she added, is the foundation of her new company, Inspired Kindness productions, and the banner under which she will host a charity shopping night next month.

The event will be held at the Vernon Lodge from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 19, includes 37 local vendors, an Envy Apparel fashion show and live entertainment. Beer and wine will also be available.

For Jacobs, the goal of the shopping night is two-fold — to support local businesses and local families.

“I wanted to provide something for people who just need a little bit of a boost to get through,” she said.

Admission to the event is a suggested donation of $5 per person, or $8 to receive a reusable shopping bag. All proceeds from the admission fees will go to support two local recipient families. To find those families, Jacobs sought nominations from the community.

“One is a recent widow with six kids, whose husband did not have life insurance and the second is a family struggling financially and faced with the costs of travelling back and forth to the Lower Mainland to take one of the children to BC Children’s hospital,” she explained.

“When I became a widow so young, I was fortunate enough to be independent financially but those kinds of life changes, all of a sudden hit you when you’re down and often they involve money or packing up and going to BC Children’s Hospital or suddenly needing to pay for a funeral when you’re young. People helped me when I needed it, even if I didn’t realize it — I just want to help other people, like people helped me.”

It’s a tradition she intends to maintain annually, and will continue to take nominations for recipient families for future fundraisers via email at silverstarmelissa@gmail.com.

