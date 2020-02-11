Vernon charity ups the ante with fundraiser raffle

The Upper Room Mission is raising the stakes with its latest fundraising effort to celebrate its 40 years of service.

The top prize is a one week stay in Las Vegas or two nights and ski package with SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The fundraiser aims to bring in donations during an otherwise slow time of the year, the charity said in a statement.

“Donations tend to drop off after Christmas for most charities and the Upper Room Mission is no exception,” general manager Naomi Rouck said. “As a result, we need to find more creative ways to bring in money to keep our charity’s doors open and keep serving food to our community’s hungry.”

The Mission doesn’t receive any government funding and its doors are kept open solely by the generosity and donations from the community.

SilverStar generously provided a two-night stay and ski package to the list of sought-after top prizes while the Riviera Village Green Hotel offered up a one-night staycation for two at their renowned resort. Vernon Golf and Country Club is donating two rounds of golf and long-time Upper Room Mission supporter the Fig Bistro chimed in with a meal for two.

“Our partners have rallied around us for this campaign,” Rouck said. “This fundraiser will allow us to continue the work we have been doing in the community for the past 40 years. For us at the Mission, it’s all about love to share, faith to believe, courage to overcome and hope to see beyond.”

Only 400 tickets are available for the raffle. The cost is $50 and they can be purchased at the Upper Room Mission until Feb. 28.

The draw will take place Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. and winners will be announced live on the Mission’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Vernon to add $15K to goose management

READ MORE: Vernon community radio station bid goes to public hearing

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.