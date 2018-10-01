Vernon Christian School raises funds for Terry Fox Foundation

Vernon Christian School students joined thousands of other Canadians Sept. 28 as they participated in fundraising runs to honour Terry Fox’s memory and continue his fight against cancer.

“Terry Fox is as much a part of Canada as hockey, maple syrup and the loonie,” said Savaya Hofsink, advancement coordinator at the Vernon Christian School.

Related: Annual Terry Fox Run races through Vernon

“Friday was a beautiful Okanagan day for students, and rosy cheeks and big smiles were seen all around. Vernon Christian school students were encouraged to wear red and bring in pledge forms. Their donations will join with the multitude of others from across Canada to help find the cure for cancer.”

Hofsink said Vernon Christian School students hope to raise more than last year’s $4,500 goal.

“More important than the money raised, these students are directly responsible for helping to share Terry Fox’s message of hope, courage and determination. We are so proud of our students,” Hofsink said. “We are hopeful for the day when the Terry Fox run is a distant memory, because that means the cure has finally been found.”

To date, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $750 million.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.