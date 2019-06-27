Vernon city employee recognized for leadership

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming (left) congratulates City of Vernon director of human resources Raeleen Manjak on receiving a Local Government Management Association Professional Service Award for leadership. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Her philosophy of “together we are better” shines through in Raeleen Manjak’s work.

The City of Vernon’s director of human resources has been recognized for her efforts being awarded the Local Government Management Association’s Professional Service Award for Leadership.

“Great leaders lead by example and Raeleen brings diversity, inclusion, cultural competency and anti-oppression as well as health and wellness to the forefront of the culture of the City of Vernon,” said Mayor Victor Cumming in announcing Manjak’s award prior to a regular council meeting.

The LGMA award recognizes outstanding service to local government, developing significant management procedures or identifying cost-savings or efficiencies, and Cumming said Manjak “checks off all three boxes.”

Manjak brought a strategic capacity and leadership building program to the city’s management team that allowed the organization to build a common language and work consistently and predictably with its collective agreement with employees.

She was instrumental in what Cumming called “ground-breaking work” the city has undertaken around trans-gender inclusion, Indigenous culture competency and anti-oppression training.

Manjak also led a health and wellness initiative for the city, helped launch the first Wellness Fair for city employees to maintain a healthy, safe culture, and been instrumental in developing programs specific to the needs of the city’s employees.



