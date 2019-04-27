Vernon club cleans the stream

On Sunday, April 14, members of the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club “adopted” a section of BX Creek, near Walmart and Rona, at the north end of the City.

A crew of 13 club members, plus eleven adults and children from the NatureKids of BC program, spent two hours collecting trash and debris along the creek shoreline as well as in the adjacent parkland.

“In the end, a mound of trash-filled bags was collected and the area is now much cleaner and enjoyable, ready for the lush growth of vegetation that is now emerging for the Spring and Summer,” said Club president Harold Sellers. “In addition to taking action to help protect our natural spaces, the Club also provides many opportunities for enjoying nature.”

He said that anyone interested in joining the Club on its monthly nature walks or having youngsters interested in getting outside for some nature-based fun with NatureKids, should visit the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club website at www.nonc.ca.

The club also wanted to issue a thank you to Jennifer Miles, the Adopt-a-Stream coordinator at Regional District of North Okanagan, for providing instructions and materials to assist in the cleanup. Those interested in “adopting their neighbourhood stream” can contact her at jmiles@rdno.ca.

