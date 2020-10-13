Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

A GoFundMe campaign has been kickstarted for young Vernon girl in Vancouver hospital

Triumph Coffee donated 15 per cent of its daily sales, Oct. 13, 2020, to support Lily Canabe while she recovers from a brain hemorrhage in Vancouver hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the girl and her family. (Facebook)

A local coffee shop is rallying behind a local girl who suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Lily Canabe is currently at the BC Children’s Hospital and her family hopes to move her to Sunny Hill Hospital in Vancouver where she will undergo at least two months of rehab, a GoFundMe fundraiser on her behalf reads.

“We trust and pray that being young and healthy and feisty, Lily will recover fully and have a great story to tell,” GoFundMe campaign organizer Mary-Sue Nichols wrote.

Triumph Coffee in Vernon is supporting Lily, and her sibling who is an employee of the beloved coffee house, Tuesday, Oct. 13, by donating 15 per cent of sales toward Lily’s recovery fund as part of its #TriumphTuesday.

Meanwhile, one of her parents will be unable to work while Lily recovers.

“Let’s all come together and show Lily and her family that they are so deeply loved and cared for and that we all have their back,” Nichols wrote.

Lily’s recovery is being documented on Instagram at @lilys_recovery_updates.

She celebrated her birthday in hospital Monday, Oct. 12.

To donate to Lily’s GoFundMe campaign, visit GoFundMe.com.

