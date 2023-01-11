Vernon Coldest Night of the Year walk aims for $40,000

Greater Vernon, you’re being challenged to brave the cold for one night.

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon encourages the community to team up, fundraise, and walk in The Coldest Night of the Year. Feel the night’s bite on Saturday, Feb. 25 as a reminder of the hardships people endure when they don’t yet have a home.

“Right here in Vernon, it’s not always easy to see homelessness, but it is very real and growing,” said CMHA Vernon in a release. “Too many individuals and families are struggling in our community, especially during winter’s coldest months.”

CMHA Vernon is challenging the community to help raise $40,000 to support its North Okanagan Rent Bank.

CMHA Vernon is dedicated to mental wellness, and one critical aspect of mental wellness is having safe, affordable, and stable housing.

A growing number of households are only one paycheque away from choosing between rent and food. CMHA has seen a growth in applications where renters are paying up to 70 per cent of their income on non-negotiable expenses – housing, food and utilities.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a moment when tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of home and shine a light of welcome and inclusion.

“Housing is one of the most basic needs for our community, yet it is increasingly at risk for many,” said Cera Yorke, CMHA Vernon manager of fund development and communications. “This event allows walkers a glimpse of some of the challenges facing homelessness – particularly during the winter night and how we are fortunate to have a warm place to call home after the event.”

Coldest Night of the Year is an opportunity to gather for good with your friends and family or build team spirit with your coworkers while giving back to the community.

“We hope you will join us on February 25 or consider donating or volunteering if you cannot walk with us,” said Yorke.

To register, volunteer or donate, visit https://cnoy.org/location/vernon.

Learn more about CMHA Vernon’s programs and services at www.cmhavernon.ca, and stay tuned for more details about the walk.

