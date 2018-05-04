Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

Spring Cleaning? Protect your identity before tossing personal information in the bin.

The North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers is hosting a community shred day Saturday, May 12. Vernon and area residents are urged to come down to the Village Green Hotel (north end parking lot) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get your personal documents destroyed.

Bring your personal papers, CDs and other materials containing your confidential information to our Community Shred day located at the Village Green Hotel (north parking lot) to be shredded on site by Interior Mobile Shredding.

“Watch your documents get destroyed in seconds and feel good that it will be recycled,” said Const. Kelly Brett, volunteer co-ordinator.

Please remove bindings, such as plastic coils and three-ring binders, etc. when possible. Electronics will also be accepted on-site for recycling only (this does not entail destroying data on devices recycled).

A minimum donation of $5 per box is urged, with all proceeds going to the North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers program.

“Protecting your identity is one of Crime Stoppers number one priorities and it should be yours too,” said Brett. “Don’t be a target of identity theft, shred any material that contains personal information securely on site.”

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit community-based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live. Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and is the number one community-based crime-solving organization.

