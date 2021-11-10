Vernon company completing 50 acts to mark World Kindness Day

Subscription box company Townships and Tales has already been pairing every sale with an act of kindness

A Vernon-based subscription box company is taking the spirit of World Kindness Day to heart.

Townships and Tales is setting out to complete 50 acts of kindness in the North Okanagan on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Husband and wife Ibriam and Adrianna Stange have integrated kindness into their business: each subscription box supports small-town makers throughout the province, and each purchase is paired with an act of kindness. During the summer heat wave, for instance, the e-commerce company offered free exterior window cleaning for seniors.

“We use a one for one model,” says Adrianna. “We include a card with each order that describes the impact that your purchase made and who we were able to help.

“We’ve been able to help well over 100 people now, including requests for yard work, house cleaning, buying groceries, painting rooms, and even a roof repair on a mobile home Thanksgiving weekend.”

The duo is getting ready for a busy weekend of helping others and is turning to the community to offer their services.

“It’s a privilege to be able to serve the North Okanagan and support those who are supporting us. The more products we can sell through our website, the more small town makers we can order from, and the more individuals and families we can help,” Adrianna said. “We don’t do it all ourselves, we often have friends and family join us, or local professionals who offer their services for free.”

For more information on the company, visit townshipsandtales.ca.

READ MORE: Realtors plant a greener future in Armstrong

READ MORE: Community fridge open to all in Lake Country

Brendan Shykora