Clif and Terri Heinrichs celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Dec. 17. “We are eternally grateful to have gotten the opportunity to see what true love really looks like,” their children Josh and Justin said. (Contributed)

Vernon couple marks golden anniversary

50 years of love for the Heinrichs

Adventure is the key behind a local couple’s long-standing love.

Clif and Terri Heinrichs were married at Alliance Francaise Church in Vancouver on Dec. 17, 1971.

Fifty years later, their golden anniversary is being celebrated, and applauded.

“Happy Anniversary from your loving children,” Josh and Justin said. “We are eternally grateful to have gotten the opportunity to see what true love really looks like!”

Clif and Terri had two boys: their youngest son, Justin and oldest son Josh. Justin is with and his partner Julia, while Josh lives in Japan with his wife Kanako and children Erika and Karina.

Making it 50 years is a milestone which the Heinrichs are shining examples of.

“Their recipe for success is an endless thirst for new adventures traveling the world, an amazing group of friends, and a deep loving respect and admiration for each other,” said Justin

