Vernon cowboy dinner to grow funds for community garden

Chili ‘n’ Cowboys Casual Outdoor Dinner set for Sunday, Sept. 17; reserve tickets available until Sept. 15

Cowboy poet Ken Mather (left) joins friend and singer Rob Dinwoodie (second from left) as performers for the Pleasant Valley Community Garden’s Chili ‘n’ Cowboys Casual Outdoor Dinner fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 17, in Vernon. (File photo)

Chili. Cowboys. Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser.

The Pleasant Valley Community Garden will host Chili ‘n’ Cowboys Casual Outdoor Dinner, a fundraiser for the group, Sunday, Sept. 17.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at 1802-45th Avenue in Vernon (at Pleasant Valley Road).

Music will be provided by cowboy crooner Rob Dinwoodie, and cowboy poet Ken Mather will join him.

Advance tickets are to be purchased by Friday, Sept 15. They are $25 per person or two-for-45.

Reserve at elained.pvcg@gmail.com.

