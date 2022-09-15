Vernon credit union lends helping hand to ADHD families

Interior Savings Vernon branch manager Tim Hendren (left) presents North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s child and family counsellor Sam Symons with books for NOYFSS’ new ADHD Lending Library, made possible by a grant from Interior Savings. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Vernon branch of Interior Savings has helped to make a significant difference for families with children who have ADHD (Attention Deficity Hyperactivity Disorder) in the community.

Through its Community Investment Fund, Interior Savings has provided a grant to North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) to create a brand-new ADHD Lending Library.

“This new resource will help us to empower families to learn more about ADHD, providing strategies to caregivers, creating better executive functioning and emotional regulation for their children,” said Samantha Symons, ADHD child and family counsellor at NOYFSS.

“The Lending Library will offer free resources such as activities and books that can be shared amongst group members to support homebased learning and practice their new skills.”

Interior Savings CEO Brian Harris adds: “When families have supports around them, our entire community benefits. We’re pleased to partner with North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society. This is an investment in the wellbeing of children and helping them and their families thrive.”

Interior Savings Community Investment Fund provides one-time financial support to help launch sustainable programs that empower people with the knowledge, skills and confidence required to achieve their potential. Since 2007, nearly $2 million has been invested in communities across the Interior of B.C.

NOYFSS offers a variety of programs and groups to support families who have children with ADHD. From monthly support groups to family counselling, these programs empower caregivers to educate themselves on available medications, coping strategies and building a sense of community with other families who are parenting a child with ADHD.

Contact NOYFSS to learn more about how to access current ADHD programs and the ADHD Lending Library.

