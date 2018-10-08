Vernon crowds thankful for Monday Farmers’ Market

Fall colours were evident in both the produce on display and the attire of attendees.

Cool temps did not keep the crowds away from the Thanksgiving Day Farmers’ Market event in Vernon on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (John K. White/Morning Star)

While the turnout was less than you’d see at the height of summer, there were still large numbers milling about and shopping at the Vernon Farmers’ Market event at Kal Tire Place on Monday.

Fall colours were evident in both the produce on display and the attire of attendees as the crisp air welcomed attendees to the long weekend market.

There was also spillover attendance from those heading to and from games and practices at nearby Kal Tire Place North, further bolstering the numbers.

It was deemed the Harvest Fest market, and featured musical performances from Sound Check, free squash decorating and a weird and wonderful produce contest.

