Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble hosts the Fall Harvest Ukrainian Dinner and Dance Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Eagles Hall. (Contributed)

Vernon dance group brings taste of Ukraine to table

Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble hosts Fall Harvest Ukrainian Dinner/Dance Saturday, Nov. 26

Vernon’s renowned Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble is bringing a taste of the Ukraine to the North Okanagan.

The dance group will host the Fall Harvest Ukrainian Dinner and Dance Saturday, Nov. 26, at Vernon’s Eagles Hall on 25th Avenue (beside the Morning Star).

Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. The menu features a true Ukrainian dinner. Cash bar will be available.

The evening also includes a performance by Sadok, and you can dance the evening away to the sounds of the Vic Ukrainetz Band, which will play Ukrainian-Canadian polkas and rock.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $25 for youth 18 and under, and $18 for children 11 and under.

You can get tickets by emailing sadok@shaw.ca or by calling 250-309-6948.

