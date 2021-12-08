Vernon domestic peace group looks to make Christmas merry

If the draw was made today for the Archway Society for Domestic Peace’s Merry Money 50/50 Raffle fundraiser, the winner would pocket $1,935. However, as society fundraising team members Cheryl Kaminsky (from left), Sarah Moorhouse and Jessica Nobrega will tell you, tickets are availble until Dec. 20, and the draw will be made the same day. (Archway photo)

Win some money before Christmas and help an organization dedicated to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Like many non-profits, COVID has put the brakes on traditional fundraising activities. For the Archway Society for Domestic Peace that meant cancelling its annual Little Black Dress Gala for the past two years.

However, it led the organization to explore new ways to reach folks and this year the society is doing a draw, the Merry Money 50/50 fundraiser.

“We know that this is no replacement for Little Black Dress which was a much loved tradition,” said Sherry Demetrick from the society. “However, we hope that the 50/50 will spur on some virtual fun, raise money for Archway Society programs and potentially bring some merry money into the pocket of the lucky winner of the 50/50 draw.”

The fundraiser will help support the many programs that Archway Society offers to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Archway Society has 17 programs that are active in the North Okanagan empowering women, children and families live with dignity and respect, free from domestic and sexual violence.

Archway Society is:

• helping young mom’s successfully navigate their new world of parenting;

• working with children and youth impacted by violence;

• providing a safe home environment with caring staff at the transition house;

• helping women at risk of violence develop a safety plan;

• taking the long journey with survivors through the court process.

Ticket sales started Nov. 24 and will continue until Monday, Dec. 20, at 8 a.m. The draw will be held in the afternoon of Dec. 20. Ticket options are one for $20 or three for $50 available at Archwaysociety.ca or https://trellis.org/archway-society-festive-5050.

The winner gets half of the money and the remaining half is for Archway Society.

For further information contact Demetrick at Sherry.d@archwaysociety.ca or 250-558-7283

There has been a lot written about the spike in cases and severity of domestic violence over the course of the past two years. At Archway Society for Domestic Peace they have seen first-hand the effects of this on women, children and families in the community.

Their main goal is to support these survivors in any way they can. That may be immediate shelter and safety, help navigating the justice system, free counselling and support for women, children and families, and assistance moving forward in their lives by securing stable housing, empowerment and life skills.

For more information, visit https://archwaysociety.ca/.

