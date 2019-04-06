File photo. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon downtown rallies around spring cleanup

The City of Vernon’s Community Safety Office, The Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan, and the Downtown Vernon Association invited all members of the downtown Vernon community including businesses, service organizations and the general public to help clean up the litter and debris winter left in downtown laneways and parks in the early morning hours of Friday, April 5th.

Many showed up to help.

“It was great to see the enthusiastic turnout,” said Susan Lehman, Executive Director of the Downtown Vernon Association.

“We had volunteers from some of our downtown businesses such as Carousel Consignments, The Fig, Monashee Health Collective, and ScotiaBank, and excellent representation from the non-profit sector with The Chamber of Commerce, Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan, NOYFSS-Cammy Lafleur Street Clinic, Turning Points Collaborative, Restorative Justice Society and Upper Room Mission. It was fantastic to have members of the community at large in addition to representatives from Interior Health and RDNO offering helping hands. The City’s Operations department were also a large support throughout the morning.” “There sure is satisfaction in cleaning the winter litter and debris away.”

Adding to the success of the work Friday morning was the coffee that was provided by The Arcadian Kitchen and delicious muffins courtesy of The Fig.

One of the morning’s highlights was the introduction of the Folks on Spokes to the community. The DVA wanted to thank Vernon Community Safety Office Coordinator Rachael Zubick and her volunteers for their assistance in coordinating this morning’s clean up and all the great work that has gone into putting the Folks on Spokes pilot program together.

“The DVA is looking forward to welcoming and working with the community members that have stepped up to work in the Folks on Spokes program this year,” said Lehman.

