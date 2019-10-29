Vernon drama teacher wins prestigious award

Seaton’s Lana O’Brien earns Distinguished Service Award

Lana O’Brien is awarded a Distinguished Service Award from the Association of BC Drama Educators. (Submitted Photo)

A Vernon teacher’s theatrics have earned her prestigious provincial accolades.

The Association of BC Drama Educators (ABCDE) has awarded Lana O’Brien, drama teacher at W.L. Seaton Secondary, the ABCDE Simpson and Lynds Distinguished Service Award. This award is for an individual who is an advocate for drama in B.C. schools and whose work reflects the policies and goals of ABCDE.

“Lana O’Brien has a vision for what she wants to accomplish but has the ability to get her students to feel like they have ownership and have a voice in the creation of that vision,” Seaton principal Jeff Huggins said. “She takes the students in Grade 8 and draws them in to the program with choir. This choir becomes the grooming ground for her musical theatre productions. The choir runs outside of regular school hours and yet we have nearly 10 per cent of our school participating in the choir.”

READ MORE: Vernon high school performs to help elephants

O’Brien has a passion for teaching and it shows as she speaks about what the award means to her and the importance of drama to students.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring support I have received from my peers, from writing letters of recommendations for the award to the congratulatory notes that have been sent since winning,” O’Brien said. “We forget the impact we can have on the students. Every drama program brings something to each student – a sense of community, an opportunity for learning and a creative space to explore and learn by doing.”

O’Brien says drama students learn what it means to be a human being.

“The students learn empathy, sensitivity and respect. The saying ‘walk a mile in their shoe’ is what we ask our drama students to do, and we push them further, to get into the character’s skin. It goes beyond just putting on a costume. They need to understand the reasons why a character has ended up in a certain situation and it helps them to understand motivation and emotion.”

“Every day is different,” O’Brien said. “We are always creating things we’ve never tested before. It’s fresh, new, and exciting all the time.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fearsome theatrics at Armstrong’s Caravan Farm

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Lana O’Brien, on the set of the upcoming play, The Velveteen Rabbit. (School District 22 photo)

Previous story
Help for Vernon’s technically challenged

Just Posted

Help for Vernon’s technically challenged

Workshop assists those struggling with iPhone/iPad

O’Keefe Ranch looks to open third floor of mansion by May

City of Vernon councillors hear update from historic ranch

Vernon wheelchair curler called to BC Hall

Sonja Gaudent, three-time Paralympic gold medalist, among five inductees to the athlete’s category

Volunteers help protect Kal Lake Park from future wildfires

The Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park cleared out ponderosa pines encroaching on grasslands

New park for Armstrong school celebrated

PAC gives special thanks to volunteers, sponsors

Speakers captivate Vernon women in business

Leadership conference inspires success

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

Multiple suits have been filed against Robert Riley Saunders in the past year

Okanagan-based Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Most Read