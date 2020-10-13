Vernon’s three Shoppers Drug Mart outlets are accepting donations for the Archway Society for Domestic Peace throughout the month of October. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon drug store chain collecting funds for domestic peace

Shoppers Drug Mart will accept donations for Archway Society for Domestic Peace throughout October

Vernon’s Shoppers Drug Mart outlets are in full campaign mode for a local organization.

Between now and Oct. 31, every cent donated to the Archway Society for Domestic Peace at each Shoppers Drug Mart in Vernon will go to the society.

“All three stores within our community are in a campaign to create change with change,” said Gayleen Burgon from Shoppers Drug Mart at The Shops at Polson Park. “Every nickel, dime, quarter or dollars donated 100 per cent goes to them.”

People can donate whatever they like. Anything over $20 gets them a tax receipt mailed out to them at a later date.

According to statistics, the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled an increase in the violence against women. And as the economy continues to contract, potential harm against women increases.

Some regions have reported a 20-30 per cent increase since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, fundraising has dried up due to numerous reasons.

“We here at the Vernon Shoppers Drug Marts are asking for help from the community to help lift these women and children up,” said Burgon.

The Archway Society for Domestic Peace are leaders in empowering women, children and families to live with dignity and respect, free from domestic and sexual violence.

They provide a wide range of supportive services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Services they provide include safe shelter (transition house program), counselling, child and youth advocacy, outreach services, and collaborative community projects. And they do it for the community free of charge.

READ MORE: Vernon drug store chain supports hospital foundation

READ MORE: Domestic violence on the rise in Vernon amid COVID-19


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna pizzeria offers jobs to staff of burned down restaurant

Just Posted

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)
Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

A 21-year-old Calgary man attempted to use stolen credit cards at a business Saturday

Truck and semi collide on Highway 97 near Vernon

Highway 97 is down to single lane southbound

Vernon drug store chain collecting funds for domestic peace

Shoppers Drug Mart will accept donations for Archway Society for Domestic Peace throughout October

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Friday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Jordan Naterer was last seen Friday Oct. 10.

COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Most Read