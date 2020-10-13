Vernon drug store chain collecting funds for domestic peace

Shoppers Drug Mart will accept donations for Archway Society for Domestic Peace throughout October

Vernon’s three Shoppers Drug Mart outlets are accepting donations for the Archway Society for Domestic Peace throughout the month of October. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Shoppers Drug Mart outlets are in full campaign mode for a local organization.

Between now and Oct. 31, every cent donated to the Archway Society for Domestic Peace at each Shoppers Drug Mart in Vernon will go to the society.

“All three stores within our community are in a campaign to create change with change,” said Gayleen Burgon from Shoppers Drug Mart at The Shops at Polson Park. “Every nickel, dime, quarter or dollars donated 100 per cent goes to them.”

People can donate whatever they like. Anything over $20 gets them a tax receipt mailed out to them at a later date.

According to statistics, the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled an increase in the violence against women. And as the economy continues to contract, potential harm against women increases.

Some regions have reported a 20-30 per cent increase since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, fundraising has dried up due to numerous reasons.

“We here at the Vernon Shoppers Drug Marts are asking for help from the community to help lift these women and children up,” said Burgon.

The Archway Society for Domestic Peace are leaders in empowering women, children and families to live with dignity and respect, free from domestic and sexual violence.

They provide a wide range of supportive services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Services they provide include safe shelter (transition house program), counselling, child and youth advocacy, outreach services, and collaborative community projects. And they do it for the community free of charge.

READ MORE: Vernon drug store chain supports hospital foundation

READ MORE: Domestic violence on the rise in Vernon amid COVID-19



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations