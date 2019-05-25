Vernon ducks race for BC Guide Dogs

Ducks will be available to “adopt” for the race at Superstore, Safeway, the Bay and Buy Low Foods

The Vernon Lions Club at the Farmers Market on May 20 promoting their upcoming duck race at Polson Park on July 6

Up to 4,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into the creek at Polson Park on July 6 for the Vernon Lions Club’s upcoming duck race.

The duck race will raise money for BC Guide Dogs so that dogs can be brought to people on waiting lists in the Okanagan.

The service dogs are specifically trained to help people who are visually impaired, children with profound autism and to assist members of the RCMP and military who are struggling with PTSD.

It takes $35,000 to raise and train these dogs for specific needs; however, the dogs are free of charge to the recipients.

You can adopt your rubber duck from the Vernon Lions at Superstore every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Safeway on May 31 and June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Bay on June 15 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Buy Low Foods on June 8 and 9, and June 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Farmers Market on June 10 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are also available at London Drugs service counter daily.

Your support will be greatly appreciated by those who need a service dog.

Related: Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Related: PHOTOS: Okanagan dogs impress

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.