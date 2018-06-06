Vernon Eagles hosting BC convention

Four-day event brings delegates from across province and U.S.

The Eagles are landing in Vernon.

Vernon Branch #3557 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting the provincial convention Wednesday to Saturday.

“Eagles from all over the province and United States will be arriving Wednesday for the FOE provincial convention in Vernon,” said convention chairperson Rosalie Schmidt.

Approximately 250 delegates and visitors will be attending the four-day convention, being held at the Prestige Inn.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster will officiate the opening ceremonies Thursday at 11 a.m.

“Local hotels and motels are booked, and restaurants should not be surprised to see a few more guests at breakfast,” said Schmidt. “Let’s give the Eagles a friendly Vernon welcome.”

