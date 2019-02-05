Vernon Winter Carnival Chairperson Deb White presents the Order of jopo to the City of Vernon, accepted by Coun. Kari Gares during the Saturday morning welcome reception at the Prestige Vernon Lodge. Established in 1974, the medal is awarded to someone, or some place, that goes above and beyond in their support of Carnival and is considered the highest honour a support of Carnival can receive. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon earns Order of jopo award

Winter Carnival award considered the highest honour

The City of Vernon has earned a prestigious nod for its support of Vernon Winter Carnival.

See: Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

Carnival Chairperson Deb White presented the Order of jopo to the City of Vernon, accepted by Coun. Kari Gares during the Saturday morning welcome reception at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

Established in 1974, the medal is awarded to someone, or some place, that goes above and beyond in their support of Carnival and is considered the highest honour a support of Carnival can receive.

