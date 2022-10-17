Vernon educators honoured with Premier’s awards

Four Vernon area teachers have earned some top marks, and dollars, for their exceptional education.

The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education were awarded Oct. 14, which included finalists from the Vernon School District.

“Every day, you go above and beyond to put students first. The Premier’s Awards are our chance to thank the teachers, staff and educational leaders who bring out the best in B.C. students and represent the best of our province,” said Premier John Horgan.

Ellison Elementary teacher Tom Craik was named a finalist for community engagement.

In the outstanding team collaboration, category finalists were: school district technology innovation co-ordinator Corinne McWhinney, Kalamalka Secondary vice-principal Joshua Vance and school district director of technology Timothy Agnew.

“B.C. has extraordinary teachers, administrators and support staff which is evident through the nominations, finalists and winners of the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education,” said Lt. Gov. Janet Austin. “Their enthusiasm for supporting and mentoring students builds on their commitment to ensuring learners of all ages achieve success in school and life. I believe deeply in the importance of high quality and accessible education as a foundation to a prosperous society and is critical to enhancing the well-being of all citizens.”

Winners receive a $3,000 taxable personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning. Runners-up receive a $1,000 taxable personal bursary for professional learning, and a $1,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

This year’s winners from the 10 categories were chosen from 34 finalists of 113 nominations. Award categories include community engagement, district leadership, extracurricular leaders, Indigenous education, outstanding new teacher, outstanding support – school community, outstanding support – teaching assistant, outstanding team collaboration, school leadership, and social equity and diversity.

“Through the Premier’s Awards, we can share inspirational stories about the many professionals in our K-12 schools who mentor and make a difference in the lives of students,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Whether it’s an outstanding new teacher, an administrator leading a school, a custodian or outreach worker who provides extra support or teachers and staff passionate about Indigenous education, social justice and equity, it’s an honour to bring the finalists together in person to celebrate their dedication to their students and school communities.”

READ MORE: Vernon educators up for premier’s awards

READ MORE: Sullivan elected as Coldstream school trustee, 3 incumbents win in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Great TeachersSchoolsVernon