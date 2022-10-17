Vernon educators honoured with Premier’s awards

Four Vernon area teachers have earned some top marks, and dollars, for their exceptional education.
The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education were awarded Oct. 14, which included finalists from the Vernon School District.
“Every day, you go above and beyond to put students first. The Premier’s Awards are our chance to thank the teachers, staff and educational leaders who bring out the best in B.C. students and represent the best of our province,” said Premier John Horgan.
Ellison Elementary teacher Tom Craik was named a finalist for community engagement.
In the outstanding team collaboration, category finalists were: school district technology innovation co-ordinator Corinne McWhinney, Kalamalka Secondary vice-principal Joshua Vance and school district director of technology Timothy Agnew.
“B.C. has extraordinary teachers, administrators and support staff which is evident through the nominations, finalists and winners of the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education,” said Lt. Gov. Janet Austin. “Their enthusiasm for supporting and mentoring students builds on their commitment to ensuring learners of all ages achieve success in school and life. I believe deeply in the importance of high quality and accessible education as a foundation to a prosperous society and is critical to enhancing the well-being of all citizens.”
Winners receive a $3,000 taxable personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning. Runners-up receive a $1,000 taxable personal bursary for professional learning, and a $1,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.