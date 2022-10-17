Ellison Elementary teacher Tom Craik was a finalist in the Premier’s Awards. (Morning Star file photo)

Ellison Elementary teacher Tom Craik was a finalist in the Premier’s Awards. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon educators honoured with Premier’s awards

Four teachers/district staff finalists, earning cash for schools

Four Vernon area teachers have earned some top marks, and dollars, for their exceptional education.

The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education were awarded Oct. 14, which included finalists from the Vernon School District.

“Every day, you go above and beyond to put students first. The Premier’s Awards are our chance to thank the teachers, staff and educational leaders who bring out the best in B.C. students and represent the best of our province,” said Premier John Horgan.

Ellison Elementary teacher Tom Craik was named a finalist for community engagement.

In the outstanding team collaboration, category finalists were: school district technology innovation co-ordinator Corinne McWhinney, Kalamalka Secondary vice-principal Joshua Vance and school district director of technology Timothy Agnew.

“B.C. has extraordinary teachers, administrators and support staff which is evident through the nominations, finalists and winners of the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education,” said Lt. Gov. Janet Austin. “Their enthusiasm for supporting and mentoring students builds on their commitment to ensuring learners of all ages achieve success in school and life. I believe deeply in the importance of high quality and accessible education as a foundation to a prosperous society and is critical to enhancing the well-being of all citizens.”

Winners receive a $3,000 taxable personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning. Runners-up receive a $1,000 taxable personal bursary for professional learning, and a $1,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

This year’s winners from the 10 categories were chosen from 34 finalists of 113 nominations. Award categories include community engagement, district leadership, extracurricular leaders, Indigenous education, outstanding new teacher, outstanding support – school community, outstanding support – teaching assistant, outstanding team collaboration, school leadership, and social equity and diversity.

“Through the Premier’s Awards, we can share inspirational stories about the many professionals in our K-12 schools who mentor and make a difference in the lives of students,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Whether it’s an outstanding new teacher, an administrator leading a school, a custodian or outreach worker who provides extra support or teachers and staff passionate about Indigenous education, social justice and equity, it’s an honour to bring the finalists together in person to celebrate their dedication to their students and school communities.”

READ MORE: Vernon educators up for premier’s awards

READ MORE: Sullivan elected as Coldstream school trustee, 3 incumbents win in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Great TeachersSchoolsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Penticton Beer Week kicks off with 10-km run along KVR Trail
Next story
WATCH: Visually impaired Vernon woman gets guidance from dogs

Just Posted

Ellison Elementary teacher Tom Craik was a finalist in the Premier’s Awards. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon educators honoured with Premier’s awards

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon physicians hit reset button on burnout

Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith, one of Canada’s top mixed curlers, teams up with Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo for the World Curling Tour’s Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic Oct. 21-23 at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon set for World Curling Tour mixed doubles event

Vernon Vipers defenders Ayden Third (3) and Hank Cleaves (26) look to rub out Penticton’s Aydra Suniev along the boards during the Vees’ 8-2 BCHL win Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Penticton Vees rout Vernon Vipers