Vernon elementary school holds spring fair

As the countdown to summer begins, many local schools are taking some time to celebrate.
BX Elementary hosted the long-standing Apple Blossom Fair Friday, May 24.
The event included many games and activities for the whole family. Students had the chance to participate in a cake walk, guessing jars, sparkle tattoos, mini golf, mystery jars and a fish pond game.
