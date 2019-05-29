Vernon elementary school holds spring fair

Kids play various games to win prizes and candy at the annual Apple Blossom Fair at BX Elementary last Friday. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

As the countdown to summer begins, many local schools are taking some time to celebrate.

BX Elementary hosted the long-standing Apple Blossom Fair Friday, May 24.

The event included many games and activities for the whole family. Students had the chance to participate in a cake walk, guessing jars, sparkle tattoos, mini golf, mystery jars and a fish pond game.

