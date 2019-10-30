Isaac Willms, Kameron Beardsell, Raco Vera-Zierler, Sam Danford and Wyatt Keller produced a green energy website in their Grade-7 class at Beairsto Elementary in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Isaac Willms, Kameron Beardsell, Raco Vera-Zierler, Sam Danford and Wyatt Keller produced a green energy website in their Grade-7 class at Beairsto Elementary in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon elementary students create website to spread awareness about green energy

The Beairsto Elementary students hope to link their site with the websites of green energy companies

Two things can be said about today’s youth: they’re more tech-savvy than ever and – if last month’s climate strikes are any indication – they care about the environment.

A group of students at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary have embodied both of those traits by creating a website designed to share information about green energy sources.

Beairsto Elementary’s three Grade 7 classes have been working in small groups since the start of the school year. The idea is get students to work together on a long-term project that will have an impact beyond the classroom.

“This idea came from some experiences I’ve had in the past with students doing small inquiry projects in class and how it really allows them to take learning in their own direction and the things that they’re interested in,” said Beairsto teacher Deborah Adam, who brought the idea to fellow Grade 7 teachers Aly Lypchuk and Billie Jo Beaudoin in August.

Classmates Isaac Willms, Kameron Beardsell, Raco Vera-Zierler, Sam Danford, Wyatt Keller and Aiden Forsyth are working together on the website, which features information pages on solar, wind and hydro energy systems.

“Aiden and I at first just started having discussions about solar panels and then it became bigger and bigger, and then we got to the idea of a website,” said Willms.

READ MORE: ‘Job intensive:’ B.C. study says clean energy fast track to employment growth

READ MORE: Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

The more the classmates researched, the more they realized they had to expand the scope of their project.

“We got thinking, why don’t we just do green energy?” said Willms.

That idea has since germinated into a plan to link the website with the websites of green energy companies, and to make an excursion to Vancouver to do explore some of the technologies to be found there.

“One thing I like about this project is we can do something that actually interests us,” said Willms. “I know some projects for me don’t interest me so I don’t put my best effort in, but with this I can do what I want to do.”

Once the website is complete, the next step will be to build an audience.

“We already have the website, now really all we need to do is grow it,” said Danford.

Adam has been impressed by the students’ self-direction, and how they’ve been able to combine their individual strengths.

“A few of them are really strong in technology so they’ve taken the lead on the website part, and some of them are stronger in research. So everyone kind of has their own strength and are bringing that to the group.”

The website is still in progress, but the students expect it to launch in December.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Wine train returns to Summerland

Just Posted

Two new loos for Vernon downtown

Additional washrooms to come to core but councillors don’t know where yet

Ditch glitch behind icy road havoc in Vernon

Multiple accidents ensue after pool draining flows across highway

Update: Man dies following RCMP taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating.

Vernon woman missing

RCMP seek information on whereabouts of missing woman

Vernon launches online public survey on future recreation centre

The survey asks residents their preferences on aquatic centre features and additional spaces

Jewel dance company steps onto Vernon stage

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet brings talents to town

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Thieves use chainsaw to slice into Kamloops ATMs

Kamloops RCMP are searching for two men in relation to the thefts

Spark Joy: Decluttering with kids

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

HERGOTT: Watch for children on the road this Halloween

Lawyer Paul Hergott cautions drivers about the dangers of driving on Halloween

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

Most Read