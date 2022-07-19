Vernon Elks give adaptive paddlers and Indigenous kids and seniors a lift

Dan Irvine of Vernon Elks Lodge presents $1,000 to Jordan Kerton of Vernon Adaptive. (Contributed) Lorna Robb (left) and Cindy Masters (right) of the Vernon Elks Lodge present $2,000 to Stacey Marchand of Vernon Native Housing Society. (Contributed)

Vernon Elks Lodge is in a giving mood.

The Elks has launched its charity giving process, a new method that helps identify the needs of the community when organizations are asked to complete an application for funding.

“We are excited about this new process” says Elks president Lorna Robb. “We want to ensure that the funds raised by the Elks Lodge #45 via gaming grants and fundraising events like the meat draws are going where they are most needed.”

The lodge has been serving Vernon since 1920. All applications received are reviewed by committee members.

“It’s heartwarming to read about all the good things that are happening in our community,” said Cindy Masters, Elks charity committee chair.

The club is providing $1,000 to Independent Living Vernon on behalf of Vernon Adaptive, and $2,000 to the Vernon Native Housing Society, split in half for children’s and elderly summer activities.

“Our organization strives to provide all our tenants with safe and affordable housing,” said Stacey Marchand from Vernon Native Housing. “We do our absolute best to apply for funding to provide our tenants young and old with activities that they normally would not be able to do on their own. Every year we provide summer programs but due to COVID it has been difficult.”

“Vernon Adaptive has been operating a grassroots adaptive paddling program for the last four years, in partnership with the Vernon Paddling Centre and Independent Living Vernon,” said Jordan Kerton, program founder and manager. “By removing physical, financial, and social barriers, everyone benefits and no one is left behind.”

If your organization would like to apply for funding, visit vernonelks.com or contact Masters via email, masters@telus.net.

