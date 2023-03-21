Vernon Elks Hall sweet on 70

The popular downtown facility holds family friendly anniversary and birthday party on April 1

The Vernon Elks Hall will be the site of its own 70th anniversary (and 103rd birthday) celebrations. The family friendly event is open to everyone for a barbecue and live music Saturday, April 1, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (File photo)

It’s hosted many a party and function over 70 years.

So why not a bash to celebrate the building?

Vernon Elks Hall, on the southeast corner of 30th Street and 32nd Avenue, will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a public party on Saturday, April 1, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Everyone is welcome for a barbecue and live music at this family friendly event.

“The Vernon Elks Hall has always been a popular party venue and continues to host thousands of events,” said Vernon Elks Lodge #45 president Lorna Robb. “The names in Elks’ history are the community leaders of our pas and family names we would all recognize.”

If you have photos of celebrations you’ve attended in the Elks Hall, the Lodge would love to see them.

Share your Elks Lodge #45 memories by e-mail to vernonelks45@gmail.com, on social media (#happyanniversaryelksvernon) or in person.

Elks Lodge #45 started in Vernon March 30, 1920 with 104 members. The old Burns Hall was purchased in 1953, where the Vernon Elks Hall stands today.

The members held a burning of the mortgage celebration in 1966, and, soon after, a major addition was started and completed in 1968.

