Vernon Elks Lodge brightens Christmas for local groups

Lodge No. 45 dishes out more than $13,000 in funds to 13 organizations

The Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45 presented more than $13,000 in funds to 13 North Okanagan groups and organizations Dec. 15. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It was a great Christmas present from a Vernon service club.

Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45’s members disbursed $13,670 of gaming funds at its December meeting to 13 North Okanagan organizations.

Representatives from the groups collected their funds at a special gathering Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Elks Lodge.

“Helping the community is at the foundation behind the Vernon Elks Lodge,” said president Lorna Robb, whose club has doled out $33,272 in funds to the community in 2022.

Receiving cheques on Thursday were:

• North Okanagan Optimist Club

• First BX Scout Group;

• BC Bowl For Kids;

• Santa’s Anonymous;

• Buoyant Buddies;

• North Okanagan Community Life Society (NOCLS);

• Lumby Teen Christmas;

• Lumby Food Bank;

• North Okanagan Hospice Society;

• Vernon and District Immigrant Services;

• Upper Room Mission;

• Abbeyfield House;

• Registered Music Teacher’s Festival.

“We are excited to be helping the above-named charities,” said Robb. “Whether providing gifts for children, food for families or helping a new program, we are delighted to be giving funds where they are most needed.”

For more information about applying for funding, visit vernonelks.com.

READ MORE: Vernon Elks serve up Santa Toy breakfast

READ MORE: Live music flourishing at new Vernon Elks Lodge

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsChristmasVernon