Vernon Elks Lodge brightens Christmas for local groups

It was a great Christmas present from a Vernon service club.
Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45’s members disbursed $13,670 of gaming funds at its December meeting to 13 North Okanagan organizations.
Representatives from the groups collected their funds at a special gathering Dec. 15, at the Elks Lodge.
“Helping the community is at the foundation behind the Vernon Elks Lodge,” said president Lorna Robb, whose club has doled out $33,272 in funds to the community in 2022.
Receiving cheques on Thursday were:
• North Okanagan Optimist Club
• First BX Scout Group;
• BC Bowl For Kids;
• Santa’s Anonymous;
• Buoyant Buddies;
• North Okanagan Community Life Society (NOCLS);
• Lumby Teen Christmas;
• Lumby Food Bank;
• North Okanagan Hospice Society;
• Vernon and District Immigrant Services;
• Upper Room Mission;
• Abbeyfield House;
• Registered Music Teacher’s Festival.
“We are excited to be helping the above-named charities,” said Robb. “Whether providing gifts for children, food for families or helping a new program, we are delighted to be giving funds where they are most needed.”
For more information about applying for funding, visit vernonelks.com.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.