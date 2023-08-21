Vernon Elks Lodge seeking food donations for firefighters

As good Samaritans continue to lend their helping hands to displaced wildfire evacuees, the Vernon Elks Lodge is accepting donations.
Located at 3103 30th St., the Lodge is looking for food and beverages for the numerous firefighters on the front line.
Fruit, vegetables, cheese, meats and grab and go snacks can be dropped off on Monday, Aug. 21 between 4 to 6 p.m.
The Emergency Support Services (ESS) program at the City of Vernon is currently unable to accept or distribute donations. As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, the centre has registered 840 evacuees, most of whom have come from the Central Okanagan region.
The City has also suggested the Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army, Food Banks B.C. and B.C. SPCA as places for donations.
To contact the Lodge, visit their Facebook page. They will post if more assistance is needed in the coming days.
Additionally, Cobs Bread is supporting evacuees with food and is happy to pass along any food and gift cards to evacuees. To do so, contact owner Heather Lastik Hilton
